Jeffrey “Jeffy” Douglas Kutner, 71, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family, on Sept. 10, 2022, after a recent diagnosis with cancer.
Jeff spent his early years in Hicksville, Long Island, New York. He came to Idaho in 1969 and attended the University of Idaho. He lived in Grangeville, Idaho for the rest of his life.
Jeff was an Eagle Scout and scout leader and lived by that motto. He was a city councilman for 22 years, a member of the Volunteer Fire Department, and active in the Chamber of Commerce and CEDA. He also developed the recycling program in Grangeville in the 90s, participated on many civic boards, and helped anyone who asked. He most enjoyed spending time with his friends and the community.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Susan Kutner; brother, Kevin (Suzanne) Kutner; stepsons, Michael (Kara), and Scot (Laura) Daley; and four grandchildren.
Skier, biker, surfer, excellent mechanic, humanitarian, hippie, and all-around great guy, he will be missed. Our lives are richer for having him in them.
A celebration of life will be held at 418 Oak Street, Grangeville, from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the William N. Kutner memorial scholarship through the Grangeville Episcopal Church.
Peace, Love, Dove.
