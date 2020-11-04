Jerald L. Profitt died peacefully at his home in Lewiston, Idaho, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, from complications of diabetes. He was 84.
Jerry was born in Ahsahka, Idaho, to Luther and Myrtle (Dodge) Profitt Oct. 21, 1936, the youngest of their five children. He grew up in the Orofino area and on the N. Fork of the Clearwater River before the dams were installed and the river ran wild. His father owned a logging company and his mother ran the Rainbow Inn, Ahsahka’s local tavern. He entertained his family recalling stories of the “old-timers” he met as a child.
Jerry attended grade school at Ahsahka. He graduated from Orofino High School in 1954 where he boxed, played football, and enjoyed racing cars. Following his high school graduation he expected to join his dad and older brothers working as a logger. His mother informed him that she had secured a job for him at the telephone company instead. Not one to argue with her, he reported for work realizing only after receiving his first paycheck of $51 per week, he hadn’t asked about his pay. He had been earning more than $700 per month. He stuck with the phone company through many changes and retired 42 years later as the supervisor of the largest geographical territory in the country. Jerry liked to say, “not bad for a guy who never applied for a job!”
He did work with his extended family on the spring log drives on the Clearwater including the last one in the U.S. Reminiscing with friends at the Log Drive picnics the rest of his life were reunions he looked forward to attending. He also enjoyed his time with the Telephone Company Pioneers, a group of former telephone workers.
Jerry married Nina Walruth. They had three children. He later married Scarlett (Sennett) Owen. They raised her two children. In 1990 he married Mary (Earp) Wren. They enjoyed 30 years together, camping, fishing, and spending the winter in Arizona with her parents joining them.
He had a wonderful sense of humor and told incredible stories with his unique, entertaining, tall tale twist. If he loved you, you probably had a nickname. His family will miss his encouragement. Everyone was his favorite.
He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Leo Ellis; his sisters, Jean Daniels and Betty Kissler; his brother, Robert (Herb) Profitt; and his granddaughter, Alyssa Owen.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary, at the family home; his children, Polly (John) Hagen and their five sons: Patrick, Spencer, Alex, Cameron and Jordan and their children: Shann (Loris) Profitt and their three sons: Dylan, Joel and Micah and their children; Chris (Todd Main) Naylor and her two daughters, Nichole Woydziak and Elisha Gough and their children; Linda Williams, her son, Julian Williams and daughter, Auriana Woods; former wife Scarlett Profitt and her daughter, Loretta Owen and son, Mike (Leanne) Owen and his son, Chase; Mary’s children: Travis (Olivia) Wren and his sons, Tucker and Tyler and his daughter, Sydney; Dan Wren and his daughters, Logan Megan and son, Jake; Vickie Martini and her son, Troy Cannon and daughter, Alex Cannon and his son. He is also survived by his brother, Don (Yvonne) Profitt and Virgil Profitt, an uncle two years his junior with whom he had an especially close lifelong friendship. He is also survived by a large extended family. His family would like to thank Dr. Melanie Eggleston of Valley Medical and Elite Hospice, Jennifer Haddock, for their excellent care.
Jerry had been cremated and will be interred at Mt. View Mausoleum in Lewiston. A celebration of his life will be held at a time his loved ones can gather safely together. Jerry said recently he was looking forward to seeing his mother again and meeting Jesus face-to-face. We are comforted in knowing his suffering is over and he is with them.
