Jerry E. Wallace, 72, Clarkston

Jerry E. Wallace, age 72, of Clarkston, Wash, formerly of Grangeville, Idaho, died Oct. 24, 2019, from heart complications at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Wash.
Born in Cottonwood, Idaho, on Dec. 22, 1946, to Georgia and J.D. Wallace. Jerry grew up in Winchester, Idaho and attended Highland High School in Craigmont, Idaho. While a sophomore in high school, Jerry met the love of his life, Jane Crow. They dated throughout high school, graduated in 1965, and married on June 17, 1966.
Jerry attended Lewis Clark Normal School and graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science in Education and attended the University of Idaho, obtaining his Masters in Education.
Throughout Jerry's life, baseball was his passion. He was a pitcher on his high school team, played as a pitcher for American Legion teams, and was a pitcher on the Lewis Clark Normal School Warriors team.
After accepting a teaching position at the Grangeville Elementary School, he was tasked with founding, organizing and coaching the youth baseball program. During his 17 years as a teacher, he coached a variety of sports teams that also included basketball for a variety of ages.
Jerry worked in the automotive industry for Gortsema Motors in Grangeville and Tyler-Kelly Motors in the Lewis Clark Valley, Lewiston Idaho.
After retiring in 2011, Jerry and Jane enjoyed traveling around the United States.
Jerry's second passion in life was fishing and keeping families' and friends' freezers full of fish. In July, 2016, he took his two sons, Jeff and Jeremy on a fishing trip to Alaska. This trip fulfilled a longtime wish to deep sea fish. He created many fond memories with his sons.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jane; two sons, Jeff (Jamie) and Jeremy (Stina); five grandchildren, Michaelle, Ashland, Lilly, Parker and Thorin; one great-grandchild, Azalea; one brother, Bob (Linda); two sisters, Peggy Wiggins (Rod) and Vicky Phipps (Paul); David Crow and Carol Teats (Murray); and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, Jon, brother, Jim, and his mother- and father-in-law, Dwane and Evelyn Crow.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to the Grangeville Youth Baseball, in honor of Jerry’s name.
Funeral services for Jerry will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Grangeville Christian Church with burial to follow at Prairie View Cemetery. Light refreshments will be provided back at the church. You may submit condolences to the family to Blackmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
The fish at the Clarkston Golf Club pond live another day!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.