Jerry (Known as Moose to those who loved him) joined the Special Angels to watch over those he leaves behind.
Born Sept. 6, 1959, to parents Kenneth & Elizabeth Stowers, he joined Ralph and Ray Stowers (half brothers), Betty Stowers Evans (half sister), brothers, David, Roy, and Harry Stowers, and sister, Sue Stowers Ervin. The family was later joined by stepfather, Everett Johnson and stepsisters, Bonnie Johnson (Hibbs) and Irene Johnson (Gill).
Moose graduated high school in 1977, in Grangeville, Idaho. He started his work vocation bucking bales and butchering meat, but decided early in his life that he had a great love for the outdoors. He worked as a logger for many years and finally found his “Happy Place” building trails through the wilderness with mules and hand tools. Working alongside Bonner Brumley and a nephew, Christian Ervin, he was able to pass along life skills and a strong work ethic that Christian still attributes to his “favorite job ever” even after all these years.
He finally settled in White Bird, Idaho and started a career ranching with the Don Heckman Ranch that lasted until recently. Throughout his career he always found time to help out his close friend, Dale Weeks at Dale’s Rescue Towing. Dale preceded Moose in death and we can all only imagine the grand catching up those two must be up to.
Moose worked hard and played hard, as well. You could always find him spending any moment he could outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling with friends and just generally enjoying and exploring everything while living life to the fullest.
The White Bird Residents were an extended family to Moose and they will have a hard time filling the giant void left behind by his passing.
A true friend to all, and a helpful heart and hand to anyone who may need it, Moose leaves behind half-brother, Ray Stowers (Riggins, Idaho); brother, David Stowers (Lewiston, Idaho); sister, Sue Ervin (Cordova, Alaska); stepsisters, Bonnie & Irene (Idaho); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Moose donated his eyes to the blind so they might see the magic that surrounds them.
No services are planned at this time and his ashes will be spread at one of his favorite outdoor areas later in the summer of 2021.
Rest in peace, Moose, until we meet again.
