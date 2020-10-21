On the afternoon of Oct. 15, 2020, Jerry Martin of Liberty Lake, Wash., died at the age of 86, following a long and courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Jerry was born to Elbert and Marie Martin in Grangeville, Idaho, on March 11, 1934, and graduated from Grangeville High School in 1952. He married Jean Todhunter on May 1, 1955 and enlisted in the United States Army in September of that year. He was stationed in Fort Riley, Kansas.
Following his military service, Jerry and Jean returned to Grangeville where Jerry went to work for Richfield Oil. The moved to numerous cities throughout Idaho and Washington as he was promoted through the company. While living in Boise, Idaho, they made the decision to raise their family back in Grangeville and returned in 1967. Jerry went to work in the logging industry. He was also a correctional officer and spent time in Alaska working security on the Alaska oil pipeline. He was a very talented musician, and for many years the Jerry Martin Trio entertained music lovers on Friday and Saturday nights at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. He played his first paying gig when he was 12 years old and was hooked!
In 1981, Jerry and Jean moved to Spokane, Wash., where he was involved in the freight and trucking business until his retirement in 2005. Jerry will be remembered as a man who put family first. He was an outstanding musician, an avid outdoorsman and a religious man. He had a great sense of humor and was always there for anyone in need.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean; son, Brett; grandson, Joshua; granddaughter, Brandi; and two great grandsons, Cael and Harrison. He was preceded in death by a son, Scott, and a brother, Jim. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
