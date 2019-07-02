Jesse E. Weddle, 77, Kamiah

On Thursday, June 20, 2019, Jesse E. Weddle, died at the age of 77 losing his battle with cancer. He was the loving partner to Patsey Carpenter and a father to three children.
Jesse was born July 26, 1941, to Woodrow “Pete” and Mildred Weddle in Safford, Ariz. He was the eldest of five children. The family moved to Idaho in 1959.
Jesse married Shirley Jean Rogers on September 3, 1965. They had three children: Shannon, Jesse Jr. (Sonny) and Sheryl. They later divorced.
Jesse served in the National Guard 1963-1969.
He spent his early years in the logging industry as a sawyer cutting down big timber; he loved the woods and took pride in teaching others the industry.
He purchased his first log truck in September 1991 from Dan Eller. Jesse and Patsey started J and P trucking. He retired January 23, 2004.
Jesse had a passion for fishing, hunting, gold mining and watching old westerns on TV. He and Sonny loved watching PBR and talking about it after each episode. Anytime he could spend time in the great outdoors, he took advantage of it. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time at Sonny’s Ranch.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, Woodrow Pete and Mildred Weddle, and his stepsister, Jane Eller.
He is survived by his longtime partner, Patsey Carpenter, three children: Shannon Snyder, Sonny Weddle and Sheryl Schilling (Stevie Schilling); two stepchildren: Mike and Sam Havard; nine grandchildren; two brothers: Terry Weddle (Tooele, Utah) and Lavelle Weddle (Kamiah); two sisters: Linda Scheibe (Troy, Idaho) and Dianna Chamberlin (Queen Creek, Ariz). Two stepbrothers: Don and David Weddle (Ariz.); one stepsister, Ann Gardner (Idaho). Jesse has a big family with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held at noon on July 6, 2019, at the Life Center in Kamiah. Dinner and stories to follow at Sonny’s home in Winona, Idaho. Condolences can be left at www.trenaryfuneralhome.com.
