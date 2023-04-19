Joan Arlene Smith, 87, of Grangeville, Idaho, passed away, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Meridian, Idaho surrounded by her family.
Born March 1, 1936, in Spokane, Wash., Joan was the only child of Wray and Mabel (Skaar) Hosfelt. In 1946, the family moved to Walla Walla, Wash. where she graduated from Walla Walla High School and met the love of her life, Duane Edward Smith. They married in 1955 and made Grangeville their home in 1963.
Family was everything to Joan. She was a stay-at-home mom during her children’s formative years, where she was involved in school, Campfire Girls, 4-H, Job’s Daughters, and many other activities. She especially enjoyed her grandsons, who spent several summers in Grangeville learning to swim, boating at Dworshak and trips to Silverwood, as well as many other adventures. Her chocolate chip cookies were a family favorite.
In 1973, Joan went to work for the United States Postal Service, delivering mail and later working the window where she interacted with most of the community. She retired in 1991. In addition to family, she enjoyed playing piano, bowling, sewing, crocheting, casino getaways with her husband, and spending time with dear neighbors and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Duane in Meridian; children: Denise Smith of Kuna, Idaho, and Brian (Diana) Smith of Meridian; grandchildren: Tory (Melissa) Smith of Meridian, Brendon (Lauren) Smith of Boise, Idaho, Steven (Jovie) Hottendorf of Oxnard, Calif., and Nicole (Jeremy) Rosenkrans of Caldwell, Idaho; and great-grandchildren: Talon, Tucker, Brayden, Kassandra, Akeira and Adaline.
The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughtfulness during this difficult time.
