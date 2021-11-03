Joan Lewis-Rossmeier, 83, of Spokane, Wash, passed away peacefully amongst family on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2021, at Holy Family Hospital.
The eldest of eleven children, Joan was born in Kellogg, Idaho, Sunday, October 31, 1937, to Otto W. & Helen Johnson-Neilson. She grew up in Orchard Prairie and attended Orchard Prairie Grade School and John Roger’s High School. She married John Ripley Lewis June 3, 1953, and had three children: Beverly, Kathy and John. They divorced March 14, 1968.
Joan completed her G.E.D in May 1978 and went on to Vo-Tech School at Lewis and Clark State College in Lewiston, Idaho, where she earned her AA Degree in Graphic Arts in 1984. Joan was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Coulee, Wash. Joan enjoyed genealogy, crocheting, reading, gardening and bird watching. She loved maintaining her bird feeders, birdhouses and birdbaths for her feathered friends all throughout the year. She particularly loved chickens and was lovingly referred to by her grandchildren as “Grandma Chickens” because she had chickens on her farm in Idaho when the first grandchildren were born. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, mostly those with farm themes animals and chickens. She loved living in the country and the beauty of nature.
She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Lewis and Kathy Stafford (Lynn Thomas); son, John Lewis (Rose); sisters, Evelyn Cooper (Archie), Patricia Matlock (Clyde “Spike”), Elaine Rapiach; and brothers, Ronald Neilson, William Neilson, Richard Neilson and Thomas Neilson; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and four great- great-grandchildren.
Joan is preceded in death by her sisters, Julia West (Ray), Donna Neilson, Twyla Neilson, and husband, Kermit Rossmeier.
Because of the pandemic, Joan’s memorial service for family and friends will be held next spring. Her urn is being placed at Almira Cemetery privately.
Strate Funeral Home is assisting Joan’s family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneral.com.
