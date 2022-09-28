Joan Marie (Hauger) Wren returned to her Heavenly Father while resting peacefully in her Boise, Idaho home, surrounded by family, on November 1, 2021, at the age of 90.
Born to Richard Hauger Sr. and Marie (Rojan) Hauger, on June 5, 1931, in Fenn, Idaho, Joan was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. As the eldest daughter of eight children, Joan helped out on the family ranch and was also active in 4-H, winning state honors and a trip to Washington DC in 1949. After graduating from Grangeville High School and beginning to pursue her education, she married Robert “Bob” Michael Wren on March 24, 1951, in Lewiston, Idaho. Sadly, shortly after the birth of their two children, Kathy and John, her husband Robert passed away in 1955 in a logging accident. Joan never remarried, and spent most of her adult life in Boise, raising her two children while working for the BIFC (Boise Interagency Fire Center), from which she retired in 1996.
A Christian of strong faith, Joan was a caring soul, and was a long-time supporter of Compassion International, having sponsored multiple children over the years, and even traveling to Bolivia to meet one of her sponsored children and family. A constant knowledge seeker, Joan attended lectures and courses at BSU and was an avid reader. She was always abreast of local, national and world events and politics, while also enjoying her daily Guideposts and always on the lookout for the next interesting biographical or historical/nonfiction writing. Joan also had a strong passion for the arts, and loved attending the Boise Philharmonic, as well as the Shakespeare Festival and other theatre events with her family and friends. Over the course of her life, she also personally pursued writing and art, and wrote wonderful poetry and children’s stories, in addition to being a talented painter and Master Gardener.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert “Bob” Wren (1924-1955); daughter, Kathryn “Kathy” Michelle Wren (1952-1957); son, John “Johnny” Patrick Wren (1953-2021); and siblings, Dick Hauger (1930-2012), Margery (Hauger) Baffico (1934-2014) and Paul Hauger (1941-2020).
Joan is survived by her four grandchildren: Addie (Wren) Perry, Noah Minskoff, Megan Wren and Kallie (Wren) Crandall (all of Boise); and her six great-grandchildren, as well as her companion, Peanut, her loyal canine protector. Joan was also survived by four siblings: Adele (Hauger) Woodworth, Janet (Hauger) Shira, Nancy (Hauger) Marek, and John Hauger (1933-2022), who passed away this year.
A small, private, family graveside service was held in her honor on Sept. 24, 2022, at the Grangeville Cemetery in Grangeville, Idaho.
