Joann M. Pils Hueth, 69, Lewiston, Idaho, was born on May 12, 1950, to Leo and Kobie Pils of Grangeville, Idaho. Joann died in a vehicular accident near Council, Idaho on June 7, 2019. She graduated from Grangeville High School in 1968. Her childhood best friend and cousin, Bruce Meyer, engaged in mischief and fun growing up in Grangeville.
Joann was an animal lover from the start. Some of her fondest memories were of her childhood horse, Red Mac. Joann’s father, Leo, nicknamed her Mac at a young age, and it stuck to her throughout her life.
Joann married David Hueth Sept. 4, 1982. She truly had a heart of gold and was the best friend anyone could have asked for. She knew no strangers. She had a special place in her heart for her best friend, Varna Hirora. They shared in so many special times. Joann and Varna were able to travel to Hawaii to fulfill one of Joann’s bucket list items.
Some of her favorite pastimes included bowling, camping, fishing, quilting and spending time at logging camp. She was very proud that she was able to make a quilt for each of her family members. Of all the tings Joann loved, spending time with her family and friends was her favorite. She always said, “if she knew how much fun grandchildren would be, she would have had them first.”
Joann is survived by her husband, Dave; her mother, Kobie Pils; sisters Leona (Bud) Robinson, and Varna Hirora; daughter, Heather (Todd) Cullin, son, DJ Hueth, sister-in-law, Tamara Trieb, sister-in-law, Kristy Sinclair, and brother-in-law, Craig Hueth; numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joann is preceded in death by her father, Leo Pils, brother-in-law, Russell Trieb, father and mother-in-law, Gordon and Alice Hueth, and son, Donnie Hueth.
The celebration of life will be held at the Moose Lodge in Clarkston, Wash., on July 20th at 11 a.m. following a potluck dinner. Cremation has taken place at Thomason Funeral Home, Weiser Idaho.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.