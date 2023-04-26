Joe Robert (Bob) Mackie passed into heaven April 2, 2023, as he slept, at home, and he is greatly missed! He had been recovering from pneumonia and congestive heart failure.
Bob was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, in 1935, the youngest of four children; two girls and two boys, all are now deceased. He lived most of his life in California, in the Sacramento area, where he attended school. He enjoyed singing in the high school choir, and played football, as well as being on the acrobatics team. His favorite pastime over the years has been riding a motorcycle, especially his Harley-Davidson. While Bob was in the Army, he met and married Margaret Kipp. They had three children: Jill Reneau, who now lives in Santa Cruz, Calif., Aaron Mackie, the youngest, who lives in Oregon, and Lois Leath, who lived in Atwater, Calif., and preceded her dad in death.
Bob and Jackie were married in 1985, and Bob gained three more grown children: Susan, Andrew and Ben Theiss. In 1988, Bob and Jackie moved to Elk City, Idaho, and lived there until early 2018, when Bob had a stroke. They then moved to Kooskia, Idaho, where Susan (and her family), Andrew and Ben now live. Bob was always delighted to be of service to others during their many years of living in Elk City. One of his passions was doing tire work for friends, strangers, and people who truly could use the help; fixing flats, changing out tires and so on. It could be seen at these times that Bob’s generosity and good nature would shine.
Bob can be described as humble, honorable, loving, giving, caring, dedicated, determined, funny (at least he thought so!), stable, understanding, clever, creative, dependable, providing, comforting, interesting and uncomplicated.
There may be very few husbands, friends, dads, grandfathers or great-grandfathers thought of with as much respect and love as Bob. He has been highly blessed with friends, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and has been a wonderful blessing to all. There is no one like him and never will be. Those who have come to know and love him will always be so very thankful to have had him in their lives.
On Saturday, May 13, at 11 a.m., you are welcome to join us for a memorial service for Bob at the Gateway Christian Fellowship at 501 Idaho Street, Kooskia.
