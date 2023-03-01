John E. Ross, 69, a longtime Fernwood, Idaho resident passed away at Benewah Community Hospital on Feb. 20, 2023. He was born one of 14 children to Hubert and Helen (Simon) Ross on June 8, 1953 in Cottonwood, Idaho. John was a wild child growing up in Cottonwood; attended St. Joseph’s School and with a lot of prayers and a little luck, he graduated from Cottonwood High School with the class of 1971.
Following high school, John went to work in the woods. A logging job brought him to Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where he met Janie Wyatt. They had an instant connection and married on March 8, 1975 at the Hitching Post in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. John then went to work up the Flood Woods near Clarkia, Idaho. In 1983, the couple and their seven children moved to their forever home out on Little Carpenter Creek near Fernwood so the family could stay together near John’s work. John later went to work crushing rock for Shubert’s in Ellensburg, Wash. Wanting to be home permanently, he and his brother, Marvin, logged together for many years; he also worked for other various logging companies near the St. Maries, Idaho area. John was just about as tough as they come, but he did finally retire from the woods in 2012.
In John’s younger years, he enjoyed riding bulls, specifically saddle bronc riding. He also participated on a rafting team, although he never knew how to swim; however, he later learned to doggy paddle. Obviously not really having a fear of water or drowning at this point, he taught his kids to swim by tossing them in the water and yelling, “sink or swim;” thankfully they all swam. A participant of the Ross Tribe, John and his family’s softball team often heavily competed in local softball tournaments, at times turning the game into a fun contact sport. All the Ross kids were talented athletes, making their dad very proud. He enjoyed attending all their games, where you could find him in the bleachers or on the sidelines, cheering them on when he wasn’t schooling the referees. John also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and enjoying a cold beer with family or friends.
Under that tough exterior of a man, was a man who provided a stable family foundation and who loved his family very much. John is survived by his wife, Janie, at their home in Fernwood; children: Ron (Kathy) Dickerson, Rhonda (Mike) Moore, Kriss (Andy) Gibson, Duke (Missy) Ross, Brandy (Derek) Rimel, and Patty (Mike) Doolittle all of St. Maries; siblings: Bill (Marie) Ross of St. Maries, Linda Key of Grangeville, Idaho, Judy (Lloyd) Uhlenkott of Cottonwood, and Sandy (Terry) Halbert of Lewiston, Idaho. Also, surviving are too many grandchildren, nieces and nephews to count. He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Chad Ross; and siblings: Don, Harold, Gerold, Marvin, Tim, Tom, Bob, Anna Marie and Pat.
A memorial Mass will be on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in St. Maries. A gathering of family and friends to share a meal will follow at the Eagles Lodge in St. Maries. Please visit John’s online tribute at hodgefuneralhome.com.
