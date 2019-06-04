John ‘Herb’ Schrom, 90, Grangeville

John “Herb” Schrom, 90, of Grangeville, Idaho, went home to eternity early Friday morning, May 24, in Boise, Idaho.
Herb was born Aug. 21, 1928, on the family farm three miles north of Grangeville, to parents Carl and Chloe. He had two brothers (Frank and Marv), and two sisters (Louise and Lucille).
After completing high school, he joined the Marine Corps and served during the Korean conflict.
Upon his return to Grangeville he began his career at the Post Office, starting as a carrier, moving inside as a clerk, then working as the assistant postmaster, and retiring as the postmaster.
Herb loved the outdoors and enjoyed driving in the mountains. His hobbies included gardening, hunting, fishing, and bowling.
He was a faithful husband to his wife, Georgia, for more than 50 years, and upon her death, married MaryAnn, whom he dearly loved during the last 11 1/2 years. He was a great dad and example to his two sons, Deral and Ken.
Most of all Herb loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was a longtime member of the Grangeville Christian Church, serving as a deacon, elder, Sunday School teacher, and board member. His dedication and commitment are Christ-like examples to all who knew him.
A viewing was held Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. A celebration of Herb’s life was held at the Grangeville Christian Church, Saturday, June 1, at 10:30 a.m., with interment at Prairie View Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. You may submit condolences online to Blackmerfuneralhome.com.
