John Magill Smith, 93, died Oct., 2020, at the Idaho State Veteran’s Home in Lewiston, Idaho. He leaves his love to all family and friends.
John was born Nov.19, 1926, close to the Blue Ridge Mountains near the Shenandoah River at Charles Town, West Virginia. He was the oldest of six brothers born to John A. and Luella Smith. (John, Bill, Donald, Archie, Barry and Todd)
After high school graduation, and at the end World War II, John joined the Army in 1945 as a surgical technician.
In May 1948 he came to Idaho to visit and he never got around to going back. John married Lenna Heath and later divorced. In 1968 he married Milly “Sue” Lyons. They were married for 49 years. John wore several hats: logger, service station operator in Kooskia and Lewiston, a café operator at Lowell and Syringa.
While living in Kooskia, as a business owner, he was on the city council working for the first city sewer system, and was a Boy Scout master.
He worked for the USFS at Fenn Ranger Station for 17 years doing campground maintenance, firefighter, and as a forestry technician.
When retiring, John enjoyed being in the mountains hunting, fishing, picking mushroom and berries, collecting old bottles and arrowheads, and checking the tree plantations he had supervised. John enjoyed wood working and painting pictures. He made many furniture items and pictures for family and friends.
John was proceeded in death by his parents, his wife, Sue, and his brother, Donald, and son-in-law Lonnie Martin.
He is survived by his children Jack (Daggi) Smith of Twin Falls, Bonnie Martin of Kamiah, stepsons Larry (Jennie) Lyons, Rhon (Sunny) Lyons of Kooskia, brothers Bill (Besty) of Florida, Archie (Margaret) of West Virginia, Barry (Judy) of Washington, Todd Smith of Virginia, and sister-in-law Ginney Smith of West Virginia. John was loved by all his grandchildren, great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.
John requested cremation and no services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Trenary Funeral Home, Kooskia.
