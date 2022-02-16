John Walter Wolford of New Meadows, Idaho, passed into the afterlife at the age of 70 on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, in the company of a small group of friends. John, a veteran, lived many lives during his stay on earth, including being an Alaskan commercial fisherman, an avid hunter and fur trapper, a coffee shop owner and, most recently, an arborist. In his second half of life, his favorite hobbies included taking nature hikes, meditating, golfing and talking to friends about spiritual reality. Against his will, he was appointed as a Spiritual Mentor by some of those who greatly respected him. He nurtured a humble, loving spirit that profoundly touched many lives. He is survived by his mother, Della; brothers, Dan, Jack and Terry; and sister, Patsy. Traditional services will not be held as John was recently celebrated in an online tribute, and he will continue to live on in the hearts of those who love him.

Cremated remains to be picked up by family at the McCall Funeral Home.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

Load entries