Jon William Hauger passed peacefully from this world into Heaven on Aug. 11, 2022. He was born on Jan. 3, 1933, to Richard and Marie Hauger in Fenn, Idaho. He was the third of eight children and grew up on the family ranch in Fenn. Jon kept busy caring for numerous animals and farming the family land. While growing up on the ranch, Jon was also in charge of breaking and showing bulls to sell with his older brother, Richard Jr. He traveled throughout the northwest, showing and selling Hereford bulls. After attending the University of Idaho for a year, and serving in the US Army, Jon returned home and had a rewarding career as a farmer and rancher. A highlight of his career was co-owning a bull with John Wayne. The bull spent summers on Hauger Ranches and winters in Arizona on John Wayne’s 26 Bar Ranch. Jon was never afraid of hard work and had a tremendous work ethic. He was an avid water skier, snow skier, and loved attending dances in Clearwater, Nezperce and Greencreek, Idaho.
Jon met his perfect match, Lazelle Cornett, and they married in 1970 and were blessed with three sons: Michael in 1971, Matthew in 1973, and Jason in 1978. Jon taught all three of his boys how to farm, work cattle, water ski, snow ski and fish. He led by example, showing his boys how to work hard and be a wonderful husband and father. Jon was a very selfless man, who prayed for his children and their families every night and was highly respected for his honesty and integrity. He will be missed tremendously by his family and friends.
Jon was preceded in death by his wife, Lazelle Hauger; parents, Richard Sr. and Marie Hauger; brothers, Richard Jr. and Paul Hauger; sisters, Margery Baffico and Joan Wren; and his granddaughter, Katie Hauger.
He is survived by his sons and their wives, Michael and Kristin Hauger, Matthew and Jennifer Hauger, Jason and Samantha Hauger; grandchildren: Patrick Badgley, Marie Farkas, Ashleigh Hauger, Emilie Hauger and Kevin Hauger; and sisters: Adele Woodworth, Janet Shira and Nancy Marek.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. at Prairie View Cemetery. A reception for family and friends will follow the graveside service at the Grangeville Country Club. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. You may submit condolences to the family online at blackmerfuneralhome.com or in lieu of flowers, please send condolences to the Hauger family at 410 Canyon Road, Grangeville ID 83530. Memorial donations can be sent to Cornerstone Christian Learning Center at P.O Box 125, Grangeville ID 83530
