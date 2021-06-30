A 4th generation and forever resident of the Clearwater Valley, died unexpectedly of a heart attack. He was born to Billy G. and Addie Mae (Baldwin) Kirkland. At the age of six, the Kirkland’s moved their family from Syringa, Idaho to Kooskia, Idaho where he lived until the day of his new journey.
Joe attended all 12 years of school in Kooskia and graduated from CVHS in 1971. His first job was logging for his dad as soon as his head was above the huckleberry brush and continued all thru high school. He joined the Air Force immediately after graduation, and then returned to Kooskia when he was honorably discharged. If you had asked him about his life, he would have said, it was mostly a great life. His parents and two brothers, Billy and Lenny preceded him on his new journey. He leaves behind sister, Deone (Bob Beveridge) and brother, Jim Kirkland of Kooskia. You can read a full obituary about Joe on the Trenary Funeral Home website. Joe will be cremated and a memorial will be announced later.
