Joseph Stephen Kolar, 83, a longtime resident of Kamiah, Idaho, died on Nov. 30, 2021. A funeral Mass will be held Dec. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Catherine’s Church in Kamiah, 407 7th St., a graveside service will follow at the Kamiah Cemetery at 12:15 p.m. Trenary Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

