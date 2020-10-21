Joe succumbed Sunday morning, Oct. 11, 2020, after battling a long illness. He was an avid outdoorsman who would spend as much time as possible hunting and fishing. In the community of Dixie, Idaho, Joe found a place perfectly suited to his pursuits. He spent half of his life there, by far the longest he had lived anywhere. Joe lived in Wisconsin, South Dakota, South Carolina, Florida, West Virginia, Colorado and Texas before he moved to Idaho. Dixie was his home.
He is remembered by his mother, Ann “Nancy” of Fla; brother, Tom; sisters, Julia, Colleen, Nora and Amy of Fla; sisters, Mary “Kate” of Seattle, Wash; Carolyn of Ariz; and Eileen of S.C., and brother, Gregory of NY.
Although they were challenged by the miles between them, the siblings maintained regular contact, even with their brother in Dixie. Funeral arrangements for Joe are pending.
