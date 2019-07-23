Mountain Man, Joseph Sylvain King, 79, Elk City, Idaho, died July 5, 2019, while cutting firewood. He was born July 29, 1939, in Grangeville, Idaho. He will be truly missed by the Elk City community. Joe served in the National Guard in the Boise, Idaho area. He returned to Elk City and married Deanna Adamson, June 16, 1958. They had six children: Cindy, Sherrie, Joseph (Dean), Terrie, William and Don (Lewis) King. He and Deanna divorced in 1970. He married Paula Jo Leiser in 1972 and together they had two children: Jody Leiser and Mike Leiser. They were married 26 years when Paula passed away from complications of diabetes. He later married Carla King in 1998, but that marriage ended in divorce in 2010.
Joe was raised in Elk City and attended grade school there. He graduated high school from Grangeville. Joe returned to Elk City where he went to work doing several jobs. He was a big game hunter guide and packer. He worked on the fire crew and trail crew for Elk City Forest Service. Joe had several timber felling jobs and worked at the sawmill running the boiler and the bin sorters. He also had his own Cat logging company. In his later years Joe made sure everyone in the Elk City area had a sufficient supply of firewood. In rain, snow, sunshine or storms, he would always help anyone who was in need of firewood. He was a very good fence builder and his work can be seen around Elk City, Red River and Dixie.
Joe is survived by his children: Sherrie, Dean, Terrie, Willy and Don and his sister, Valerie Earl. He is preceded in death by brothers, Lewis and Skipper; wives Deanna, Paula and Carla; daughter, Cindy; step-daughter, Jody; grandson, Dusty and granddaughter, Lilianna.
If Joe wasn’t out getting wood or building fence, he could be found at his friend’s café, the Elk Summit Café. He loved and helped his friend, Mrs. Nancy and would usually be having coffee and telling a story or two. He was loved by many and will be missed by many. Please come to his services at the Elk City Baptist Church and wake, which will follow at the VFW in Elk City on Saturday, Aug. 3rd, 2019. Everyone is welcome; just bring a story and an appetite. Donations are thankfully accepted.
