Joseph Warren Grammer, 84, passed from this life early Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, 2022, at his Harpster, Idaho, home; burial was the following afternoon at Tahoe Mountain Rest Cemetery. He was born Sept. 14, 1937, in Norfolk, Va. The family of Bessie Ann Martin and John Wilson Grammer also included a brother, Bobby, and three sisters: Nancy, Delores, and Donna.
Joseph was raised and attended schools in Arlington, Va., and graduated from Wakefield High School where he was a track and cross-country champion. He also studied at three colleges and gained interesting experience with a variety of employment opportunities. He joined the United States Marine Corps Reserve and fulfilled eight years of military service.
In 1964 he married Valerie, a young woman who had come to the United States from Edinburgh, Scotland; they made their home in Virginia and in Utah and were later divorced. To them were born two daughters, Kimberly and Michelle, and four sons, Benjamin, Daniel, John, and Stephen. In 1988 he married Kaye Crookston and lived in Provo, Utah, and American Fork, Utah, and in 1995 moved to Harpster, Idaho, where he built their miracle home. After Kaye’s death, he married IlaVaye and lived for four years in Roosevelt, Utah; then they lived in Harpster until her death in 2015.
Joseph had creative talents in music, oil painting and teaching art, and he was great on the dance floor. He was a photographer, a magician, and a ventriloquist, a massage therapist, a master hypnotist, and a behavioral therapist. Among other things, he earned his living as a linotype operator, an accountant, a USPS letter carrier, and was self-employed in furniture upholstering and had owned and operated two custom picture frame shops. He produced and sold colloidal silver and was heavily invested in preparedness efforts. He developed marksmanship skills, and he affiliated with the local Ham Radio Club as KF7MPB. He enjoyed working with wood and building things. Joseph loved people and extending service to others.
His favorite thing to do was to study and to explain what he learned by writing and sharing with others. He was a rock-solid patriot, his first published book being Awake and Arise in which he explained Agency and promoted Liberty according to the Constitution of the United States of America. He also published Come Unto Me in which he laid out clearly and shared with the world the principles that he loved and that guided the activities of his life: truths of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Joseph married Jeanette Call in 2016 and they divided their time between his home in Idaho County and her home in Spring City, Utah; since autumn 2019 they lived permanently here in his Harpster Heaven.
