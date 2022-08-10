Josephine Carroll (Lindsey) Parsons passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, Idaho at the age of 80.
She was born June 27, 1942, to Thomas Joseph Lindsey and Emily Anna Storr in Grangeville. She was the seventh child of eight siblings. Josephine went to school and was raised in White Bird, Idaho.
She worked in the bar and restaurant business for the better part of 60 years where she was known for being efficient, on time and dependable. She owned and operated Mac’s Bar and Grill and later the local grocery store in White Bird until she retired in 2017.
She was a well-loved member of the community, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend to many.
Josephine married James Joseph (Jimmy Joe) Wisenor in 1960. They divorced in 1972. On Dec. 5, 1975, Josephine married Robert (Bob) Parsons. They were married for just shy of 30 years when he passed in November 2005.
Josephine will be remembered as a caring, loving, outspoken, up-front individual and will be greatly missed. Her spirit of love and light will live on forever.
Josephine is survived by her son, Melvin James Wisenor; granddaughter, Amanda Rashel Stalenski (Wisenor) and her husband, Joshua Stalenski; along with her remaining siblings: Thomas Joseph Lindsey Jr. (Tucker) of Riggins, Idaho, and Viola Eleanor McReynolds (Hootie) of White Bird, Darrell Allen Lindsey (Smiley) of Grangeville; numerous nieces and nephews; and of course, Buddy-the dog.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Parsons; by sisters: Bonnie Evelyne Brumley and Elaine May Woods; by brothers: Gerald Alfred Lindsey, Walter Eugene Lindsey (Plunk); by sisters-in-law: Ona (Gerald) and Gay (Tucker); and brother-in-law, Truman (Bonnie) Brumley.
A graveside service will be held at the White Bird Cemetery on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. with a luncheon to follow at the Odd Fellows Hall in White Bird. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.