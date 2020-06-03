It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Joshua Michael Nelson on May 29th, 2020. He was 32 years old, living in Meridian, Idaho with his wife, Kendra and their son, Jaden. He will be greatly missed by all!
Josh was born on Dec. 31, 1987, in Long Beach, Calif., to Michael and Janice Nelson. Josh joined siblings Jennifer and Matthew. The Nelson’s moved to Council, Idaho, in 1988, when Josh was six months old and later moved to Grangeville, Idaho, when he was four.
Mike and Janice remember Josh as being full of energy and very rambunctious. He loved fishing, camping, rafting and most importantly, “antagonizing his siblings.” He loved riding his bike around town with his lifelong buddy, Seth Crane, and bringing home snakes to Josh’s mother “for a pet.” He was such a happy, fun loving kid. He started his lifelong love of baseball as an entertaining T-baller.
He loved sports and especially excelled in football and baseball. His highlights were winning a state baseball championship where he was the state 2A player of the year. His team, the Grangeville Bulldogs, won district championships, went to state, and Josh was known for his speed and agility. He was a graduate of Grangeville High School in 2006.
In the summer of 2007, Josh began dating Kendra Leininger, also from Grangeville, while he was working for the Forest Service. Kendra was going to college in Billings, Mont., and after keeping the long-distance relationship, Josh proposed to his future wife and moved to Billings to be with Kendra.
In 2011, Josh and Kendra were married. They had a beautiful summer wedding at the Flying B Ranch in Kamiah, Idaho. The couple moved to the Boise area, where Josh completed his education at Boise State University. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business management. Josh was an avid Boise State Broncos fan. After graduation he worked in sales at ADI and later became a manager at J.R. Simplot Company.
In 2017, Josh and Kendra welcomed a beautiful baby boy, Jaden Joshua Nelson. Josh’s proudest day was the day Jaden came into the world. He loved playing with his son and could get him to belly laugh like no one else. He loved his family, especially his wife and his sweet baby boy, Jaden.
He is survived by his wife, Kendra, and son, Jaden; his parents, Mike and Janice Nelson; sister, Jennifer (Jake) Inman, brother Matt (Charissa) and their children, Jude and Zera; grandmother, Donna Nelson, many aunts, uncles, many cousins and his in-laws. Josh was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Charles and Kay McCauley; and paternal grandfather, Howard Nelson.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Church, 319 E. Main Street, Grangeville, with graveside services to follow at Prairie View Cemetery. A luncheon will follow back at church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. You may submit your condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations through gofundme.com/f/joshua-nelson-memorial
