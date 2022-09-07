Judith Anne Scribner, 82, of Grangeville, Idaho went off to the Lord on July 24, 2022, peacefully in her home with husband, Scott Scribner, daughters, Jeanne Reaume, Kari Losko, and son, Matt Scribner by her side. She had an adventurous and extraordinary life with her husband, Scotty; they were married 64 years.
Judy graduated from nursing school with an LPN in 1970, along with raising her three children. Her grounded good sense and solid nursing skills seemed not to go unnoticed, and before long she was promoted to supervisory positions. She worked for convalescent hospitals, Sisters of Mercy, Placer County Jail, and Auburn Faith Hospital helping deliver babies.
Judy, along with her husband, founded the High Sierra 3 Step run, (A 3-day run), held yearly on the Western States trail in California for ten years in a row. This event was a highlight for so many people every summer. When moving to Idaho in 1991 Judy continued her career in nursing; she was elected and served on the Syringa hospital board, and she was instrumental in implementing policies and procedures.
Judy had a passion for real estate and alongside Scotty they built four homes. She, along with her husband, chaired the activities committee for the Idaho County Cattleman’s Association and were involved with the Grangeville museum. Judy and Scott had a barbeque business and cooked for many events like reunions, fundraisers, etc. Most people in Grangeville know them for all the wonderful meals they cooked.
She loved planning ATV trips, picnics, and trips with family and friends. Throughout Judy’s life, as full as it was, her children, including (Kathy and Smokey Green), were her focus. Her enthusiasm for life and encouragement would brighten anyone’s day. Some of her last words were, “Keep Smiling.” Love you so much, Mom. Thank you, thank you, for always being there!
She has six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Celebration of life will be held at the senior center in Grangeville on Sept. 10, 2022, from 2-4 p.m.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.