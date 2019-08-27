Judith Yvonne Waits Carson, 78, Grangeville

Judith went to her Lord on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, after an illness of pancreatic cancer. Judith was born to Claude Sr. and Suzanne (DuCoin) Waits on May 24, 1941, in Hanna, Wyo.
After graduating from Hanna High School, she worked with “in-home" care.
At Saratoga, Wyo. she met Clarence Carson and they were married in Rawlins, Wyo. on Feb. 8, 1964.
After moving to Grangeville in 1967, Judith became a leader in the Girl Scouts for nine years. As a member of the Legion of Mary group, she visited many other parishes in the state. She stated her most enjoyable job was with the Idaho County Nursing Home. Camping and traveling around the Powell and Wendover area, along with the summers at Kelly Creek and Canyon work center, all became her most enjoyable activities.
Judith is survived by her husband and three children; Clarence Jr. (Karen) of Pullman, Wash, Yvonne Carson of Boise, Idaho and Paul (Christine) of Meridian, Miss. She leaves her six grandchildren: Nicholas, Alicia, Christopher, Lucas, Tiffany and James and her two great-grandchildren; Griffin and Kraven. She is also survived by one brother, George Waits of Spokane Valley, Wash. and two sisters: Annette (John) Young of Bear Creek, Wisc. and Mildred (Joe) Hennek of Saratoga, Wyo, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Anthony, Thomas, and Claude.
A rosary will be recited today, Aug. 28, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church followed by the requiem Mass at 2 p.m. Burial of ashes will be at the Hanna, Wyoming cemetery at a later date. Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville is handling the arrangements.
