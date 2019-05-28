Julianna Lurwig, 98, Ferdinand

Julianna Lurwig of Ferdinand, Idaho died of causes related to age at the Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation center, Friday, May 24, 2019. She was 98 years old.
She was born Sept. 3, 1920, in Magyarkimle, Hungary to Stephan and Bernadetta (Horvath) Molnar. She married Andrew Lurwig at their hometown Catholic church. She went to seamstress school at the age of thirteen years old in Budapest, Hungary and continued her love for sewing throughout her lifetime. Julianna and Andrew were blessed with one daughter, Maria (Mitzi). While Andrew was serving in the Hungarian Army, Julianna and her daughter fled to Germany for safety. Once the family was reunited, they immigrated to the United States in February of 1951, and made their home in Ferdinand. Julianna continued her love for sewing for many years. She was known by many for her baking and delicious soups. She was a lifelong member of the Catholic faith and a caring, loving wife and mother. She enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Mitzi Imhoff, of Ferdinand, granddaughter Corinne (Gary) Kammers of Lewiston, Idaho, grandsons Paul (Carri) Forsman of Ferdinand and Brian Imhoff of Lewiston: great-grandchildren Tyler (Courtney) Kammers, Danielle Kammers, Carson Forsman and Connor Forsman; sisters Paula Schawartz, Klara Altorjai, Elizabeth Vujkov; sister-in-law, Hedvig Novits and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Bernadetta (Tercz); and brothers, Andrew, Stephan (Betty), and Karl Molnar; and sons-in-law, Ralph Forsman and Doctor George Imhoff.
A rosary will be recited Saturday, June 1st at 9:30 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in Ferdinand. The funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. celebrated by Father Paul H. Wander. Burial will take place at Ferdinand Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Uhlorn Funeral Home, Cottonwood, Idaho.
