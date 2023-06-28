Julie Ann Hershey, affectionately known as “Bubba” or “Sis” to her loved ones, was a resilient, thoughtful, loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, friend and family member. Born on November 29, 1952, in Grangeville, Idaho, Julie spent her childhood in Mallard Creek, Mt. Idaho, and later moved to Kamiah, Idaho. Julie’s life was a testament to the famous quote, “Family is not an important thing. It’s everything.” She cherished her family above all else, and was a beacon of love and support.
Julie’s passions and hobbies were as diverse as her personality. She enjoyed playing softball and darts, and watching bull riding. Her love for ceramics, planting flowers and spending time with her horses showcased her creative and nurturing spirit. Julie married the love of her life, Robert “Jim” Hershey, on Feb. 14, 1975, and together they built a life filled with laughter and love. Following her career as a waitress and working at IGA in Kamiah, Julie became the proud owner of the Pawn Marche. She was also well-known for her prized 1996 Mustang.
Julie is preceded in death by her parents, Edward Konrad and Lillian Warden; and her brother, Steve “Teddy” Konrad.
Julie Hershey is survived by her husband, Robert “Jim” Hershey; her daughter, Katie (Rollie) Hershey; son, James (Ashley) Hershey; her brother, Hank (Judy) Konrad, Dell (Jennifer) Konrad, Eddie (Barb) Buschini; and sister, Kim (Steve) Uhlorn and Lisa Konrad; and her grandchildren: Conrad Patereau, Cyrus Hershey and Brooklyn Lenhart, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held Friday, June 23, 2023, at 5 p.m., at Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia, Idaho. A graveside committal was at Mt. Idaho Cemetery of Grangeville at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, with a potluck at Grangeville City Park afterward.
