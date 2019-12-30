Kathrine Alberta (Kate) Barham was born on Oct. 29, 1933, to Martha and Scott Barham. She was raised in Riggins, Idaho, with ten of her siblings. For part of her early years, they lived in a home on the flat directly across the Big Salmon River from the town of Riggins, which was accessed by a swinging wooden bridge. When she was in high school, she worked at Summerville’s Restaurant as a waitress. After graduation, she moved to Grangeville, Idaho, and worked as a baker/clerk/cake decorator at Josephs Bakery. She always came back to Riggins on holidays and brought goodies from the bakery. She lived in an apartment above the Blue Fox Theater for most of her life in Grangeville.
She bought Joseph’s Bakery in her later years and then had to buy a car to deliver bread and baked goods to some of the stores and her customers. At about the same time, she bought a house in Grangeville. She ran the bakery until the new in-store delis and bakeries came to town, then there was not enough business to keep her bakery open any longer.
She then moved back to Riggins and worked at the Merc until her health forced her to retire. She lived in a couple of homes in Riggins, and finally settled at the Irwin Center. She lived there until a fall put her in the hospital and then to the Grangeville Health and Rehab. She lived several years at the Care Center and made new friends and reacquainted with some old ones. She passed away Dec. 17, 2019, quietly in her sleep. At the end, she was comfortable and at peace, for this we thank the caregivers at Grangeville Health and Rehab.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martha and Scott Barham; stepfather Army White; five sisters – Jessie Spickelmire, Janice Ruark, Maria Lee Cochran, Venice Medley and Wanda Jean (Cookie) Stamper; and four brothers – Ben Barham, Jim Barham, Jack Barham, and John D. Barham.
She is survived by two brothers, Scott (D.D.) Barham of Tracy, Calif., and Ernie Barham of Clarkston, Wash. She has numerous nieces and nephews and friends who love and miss her. She is now pain free and at peace with the Lord.
A graveside funeral service was held at the Riggins Cemetery at 11 a.m. (M.S.T.), Saturday Dec. 28th. There was a gathering for friends and family at the Salmon River Community Church in Riggins following the graveside services. The family requests memorials be made in her name to the Riggins Cemetery Fund, Salmon River Community Church, or the Assembly of God Church, Riggins, Idaho, 83549.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.mccallfunerals.com. Arrangements in care of McCall Funeral Home, McCall, Idaho.
