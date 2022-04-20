Kathryn “Kitty” Belle Agee passed away quietly at her Grangeville, Idaho, home on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Kitty was born Oct. 12, 1935, to Webster and Norma Weld in Kooskia, Idaho. She and her sister Donna’s formative years were on a small ranch on Harris Ridge, near Kooskia. She attended the Harris Ridge one-room schoolhouse from first to eighth grade. Her father then drove her to high school in Kooskia.
On Jan. 12, 1951, she married the love of her life, Vernon Agee. This began a 71-year union where they farmed/ranched on Harris Ridge and raised their five children. Kitty was a stay-at-home mom until she went to work at Kooskia Gilroy/Baylor’s store in 1971. She was active in Rebekah Lodge and Idaho County Cowbells (later Ladies Cattlemen). Activities included family events, dancing, cooking, reading, doing word search puzzles, taking Sunday drives, and watching hummingbirds and other wild animals.
After more than 80 years on Harris Ridge, she and her husband moved to Grangeville near two of her children.
Kitty is survived by her husband, Vernon; sister, Donna and family; children: Mike (Rosemary), Chris, Tricia (Gary), Bruce (Janie), and Jack (Cindi); nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents and great-grandson, Aiden.
Cremation has taken place and arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Harris Ridge Cemetery.
