Ken Nevel of Grangeville, Idaho, died Aug. 11, 2021, at his home after a short, but courageous battle with cancer.
Ken is survived by his wife, Wanda (Smith) Nevel, of Grangeville; sons, Kevin Nevel of Ventura, Calif, and Eric (Veronica) Nevel of Anderson, S.C.; daughters, Tracy (Matt) Evans of Miamisburg, Ohio, and Nikole Pearson (Jay Wilhite) of West Hollywood, Calif; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. His parents, brother James Nevel, sister Lucretia (Nevel) Fisher, and ex-wife, Carol (Dickey) Nevel preceded him in death.
Ken was born on Nov. 25, 1935, to James Calvin Nevel and Margaret (Leisure) in Braeburn, Pa. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1955 as a Draftsman and proudly served 26 years, retiring in 1981 as Chief Petty Officer with his children present for his retirement.
In 1997, Ken moved from San Diego, Calif, to Grangeville, where he spent the next 24 years building a home and life with his wife, Wanda. During his time in Idaho, Ken became an active member of the Knights Templar of Lewiston, Idaho and the Mt. Idaho Masonic Lodge, and many will remember seeing him cracking eggs or making sausage patties at the Cowboy Breakfasts over the years. In addition to his Masonic duties, one of Ken’s greatest joys was connecting with fellow veterans at the Veterans Center in Grangeville. And, if you ran into him there, chances are he bought you a beer and invited you to sit at his table.
Ken will always be remembered as the friend who enjoyed regaling others with his Navy stories, the father who never hesitated to help his children when they needed it, the grandfather who would soothe a crying grandchild and rock them to sleep or ambush them in the backyard with a super-soaker water gun, and the loving husband who brought his wife coffee in bed every morning.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
