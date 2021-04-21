Our loved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, Kenneth Gortsema passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Ken was born Nov. 13, 1946, to Charley and Johanna Gortsema in Grangeville, Idaho. Along the way the family grew to include brother Stan, sister Marlene and brother Vernon, who died shortly after birth. He grew up in Grangeville until the age of 10, at which time the family moved from town to the family farm. This is where his love of farming grew. He graduated from Grangeville High School in 1965, and after high school he attended LeTourneau College in Longview, Texas.
When home on his summer break in 1966, he saw his future bride, Margie Manville, playing softball at Pioneer Park and the two were married August 19, 1967. They headed back to Texas so Ken could finish his college degree in Mechanical Engineering. While there they were blessed with a son, Greg. He was Ken’s graduation gift from college in November of 1969. Ken also took up golf during his college days and it became a lifelong hobby and he strived to do his absolute best at the game!
After graduation he took a job with Union Carbide in Asheboro, N.C. Amy, their daughter, was born in Sept. of 1971; this made their family complete. While there he started coaching Little League baseball and spent four years with the Union Carbide sponsored team. Margie, Greg, and Amy were always along for support. It was a family affair.
In March of 1977, Ken took a job with Clorox Corporation in Pleasanton, Calif. The call of Idaho was pretty strong, so in October of 1978 they returned to Grangeville and he worked for his uncle, John E. Gortsema selling travel trailers and modular homes. When John retired, he took on the business manager position. After nine years at the RV and modular home business he had the opportunity to work for the City of Grangeville as the Public Works Director. He spent 24 years with the City of Grangeville enjoying the work and the work crew so very much.
In 2017, Ken and Margie sold their portion of the farm and moved to Colorado to be closer to their children and grandchildren. They settled into their new home in Fruita, Colo., and enjoyed all it had to offer. They spent a lot of time with their grandson, Ian, and watched whatever activities were going on in his life at the time. Biggest difference for Ken there is no more snow to plow!
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, brother Vernon, and numerous aunts and uncles. Ken is survived by his wife, Margie; son, Greg (Julie); daughter, Amy Allen (Darrel), and grandsons, Sean and Ian.
A Celebration of Life will be in Grangeville, Idaho on June 19, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the afternoon at the Grangeville Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeWest, 3090 North 12th Street Suite B, Grand Junction, CO 81506; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.