On Friday, Sept. 30, Kyle William Pottala passed away at the young age of 40 in his home in Hermiston, Ore. after a courageous battle with cancer. It was an unfair fight, but Kyle’s stubbornness and unwillingness to quit was evident as he fought till the very end. He was surrounded by his beloved wife, Blair, and family. Kyle was known for his contagious smile and strong work ethic. If it was worth doing, it was worth doing right, and Kyle took pride in everything he touched, from his yard, which was green and perfectly mowed 12 months a year to his starched shirts. His children follow in his footsteps and are always looking sharp.
Kyle was born in Grangeville, Idaho, on March 3, 1982. He graduated Grangeville High School in 2000 with honors and went on to get his degree in Business Management at the University of Idaho where he was on the Dean’s list. After graduation, Kyle went to work for the USDA as a farm loan officer in Ontario Ore. and later transferred to Pendleton, Ore. where he later became the farm loan manager. Kyle was currently employed at Columbia Bank in Hermiston. While working in Pendleton he met the love of his life, Blair Ashley Keithley. Blair was the best thing that happened to Kyle and their love for each other was extraordinary. On June 15, 2013, Kyle and Blair were married in Hermiston. Their first child, Devyn Ashley, was born in 2014, followed by two handsome boys, Hayes William in 2017 and Royce Kyle in 2021.
Kyle always had a love for horses and anything that involved them. In his childhood, he attended every junior rodeo in the Northwest that he could. Kyle was active in 4-H as well as band in junior high and high school, where he played the trumpet. He went on to High School Rodeo and later rodeoed for the LCSC Warriors and as a Vandal in college. Kyle was a crucial part of the family business, raising and training roping cattle. His dream home in Hermiston had a roping arena in the backyard where he passed on his passion and hard work ethic to his kids. Most evenings Kyle could be found roping with friends, tuning up for the next jackpot or practicing with his kids for the next junior rodeo.
Kyle is preceded in death by his grandpa, Carl Pottala; grandparents, Walt and Loretta Schnider; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Kyle is survived by the lights of his life, his wife, Blair Pottala, and children, Devyn, Hayes and Royce; parents, Chuck and Phyliss Pottala; sister, Leslie (Fred) Smith and children Derek, Walker, Tori and Brooklyn; brother; Carl (Maggie) Pottala and children, Lane and Sammie; his grandma, Joyce Pottala; very proud mother and father in-law, Jay and Kelly-jo Keithley; Sloan (Kasey) Keithley and son, Kayson; Baillie (Tyler) Whitaker and son, Russell.
Kyle was a one-in-a-million guy, and touched many lives during his short time here which was evident by the outpouring of love and support by his family and friends at the Jack Pottala benefit recently held for Kyle and family. His unwillingness to quit was something we could all learn from. He was a son who made his parents very proud, an uncle and a role model brother. Most of all, Kyle was a loving husband and exceptional father. He was the rock of his family, and such a strong man.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at EOTECH 1705 E Airport Rd. Hermiston, OR 97838. A private family burial was in the Hermiston Cemetery in Hermiston. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to your favorite local charity in Kyle’s memory. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
