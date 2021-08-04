On Friday, July 30, 2021, Larry A. Sonnen peacefully passed at his home in Cottonwood, Idaho.
Larry was born on May 13th, 1941, the second child of Ben and Victoria Sonnen, in Greencreek, Idaho. After graduating in 1959 from Greencreek High School, he started his construction career with George Crea. His career continued with Konen Rock in Cottonwood and moving with them later to Moscow, Idaho. In 1970, he joined Seubert Excavators in Cottonwood, working loyally for 40 years before retiring.
Larry married Gladys Ross in Ferdinand, Idaho, on Oct. 8, 1966. The ceremony was officiated by Father Lyle Konen, Gladys’s uncle. When Gladys and Larry moved to Moscow in 1966, they began their family, the 4-M’’s. In 1967 Monica was born, followed by Melinda in 1968, Melvin in 1969, and Melissa in 1970.
Larry enjoyed many days with his wife and his 4 kids making firewood, camping, boating at Dworshak and piling brush on their property on the butte. He loved taking the kids hunting and fishing, sharing with them his time, his love for the outdoors and the experience.
His tough love taught his kids and grandkids how hard work and dedication can teach you so many life lessons and provide opportunities.
After retiring, Larry was able to spend more time with his hobbies. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, passing down this love to his grandchildren with the gift of lifetime fishing and hunting licenses on their very first birthday. His other hobbies included camping, boating, welding, and fabricating. After retiring, you could find Larry on the Cottonwood Butte at the Sonnen Summer Camp or in his shop welding and fabricating.
Larry is survived by his loving and patient wife, Gladys; his children: Monica (Archie) Nuxoll, Melinda Sonnen-Brillon, Melvin (Joyce) Sonnen, Melissa (Don “Fish” Fisher) Sonnen; 11 grandchildren: Dakota Klinkefus, Tessica (Cory) Lustig, Nataiva Klinkefus, Dominick Klinkefus, Curtis (Amber) Nuxoll, Brittany (Jake) Sams, Colton (Molly) Nuxoll, Sheldon (Ashlee) Klinkefus, Whitney (Travis) Sonnen, Laina Sonnen, and Paul Sonnen. He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren; and his siblings: John (Lois) Sonnen, Anna-Marie (Martin) Fowler, Brother Sylvester Sonnen, Frankie (Bill) Hubbard, Vern (Lynn)Sonnen, Sally (the late Dave) Duman and sister-in-law, Charm Sonnen.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Ed and Ester Ros; his brother, Ed Sonnen; and his son-in-law, Nick Brillon.
A rosary will be recited Friday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Cottonwood, followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Cottonwood Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, Idaho. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.