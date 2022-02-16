After a brief, intense illness, on Feb. 10, 2022, our Father in Heaven said, “Okay, you can come home,” to our beloved husband, father, and friend.
He was born Larry Eugene Walters, Jr. on Aug. 4, 1965. When he was ten, Delane and Helen King adopted him. He graduated from Meridian Senior High School in May 1984.
Larry and Deirdre Ristow were married in September 1991. Their first son, Alexander, was born in July 1993, and second son, Jason, was born in September 1995.
He drove a truck of some kind for most of his life. Among those places that he worked for were Grangeville Builders Supply, Jacobs Oil, Inc., and lastly for Riener Concrete Products, LLC. His sweet smile, giggle, reliability, genuine nature, and sense of humor will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his mother, Helen; brother, Robert (Judy); sister, Jerri (Lee Wine); brother, James; sister, Kymberlie (Monte Westmoreland); Uncle Ed Inwards, Aunt Kay Coats, Aunt Juni St. Clair, wife, Deirdre, son, Alexander, and son, Jason.
He was preceded in death by all his grandparents – one grandmother was 99 – his father, Delane, Uncle Jerry, Aunt Ramona, Uncle Ken Eichelberger, and brother, Michael.
A family graveside service will be held at Mt. Idaho Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
