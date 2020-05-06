Larry Chapman (Chappy), 74, left this earth and moved to heaven on March 23, 2020. He passed peacefully at his home in Riggins, Idaho.
He was born April 19, 1945, in Council, Idaho to parents Preston (Jack) Chapman and Alice Calderwood Chapman. He joined his older sister, Caroll, at their home in Evergreen. The family later moved to Council. Larry enjoyed many summers at Lost Lake, playing on the boat dock that his parents owned and operated. He attended school in Council and Riggins. In 1959, Larry's father passed away. His mother later married Jack Howard and they moved up the Big Salmon River to the Howard Ranch. In 1965, Larry was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Germany, as a truck driver. It was there that he also began his logging career. He worked for several logging outfits over the years around Riggins. The crew was always good for plenty of laughs and pranks.
Larry married Nancee Mazewski on Oct. 19, 1968; their marriage lasted 5 years. Together they had two daughters: Candi and Kendi. He taught them to fish, play cribbage and pool, shoot guns and pan for gold. Their first driving lessons were in the old ‘37 Ford pickup.
Larry moved to Yellow Pine, Idaho in 1981, where he worked for Bowman's at the Alpine Village, cutting their winter wood supply and caretaking the grounds. He also worked at the Stibnite mine for roughly six years. For several years, he wintered in Riggins and summered in Yellow Pine. He was given the title "Mayor Chappy of Yellow Pine" and later became Honorary Mayor for life.
He loved puttering around in his old cars and trucks searching for driftwood. He was quite the driftwood artist and inventor of the Automatic Fish Catcher and the Boot Saver. Larry also wrote many poems about the logging crews and their shenanigans. He had an infectious smile. Everyone who met him immediately liked him. He had a knack for story-telling and could create quite an audience. When he was finished, you were crying and your belly hurt from the rolling laughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; ex wife, Nancee Riggs; baby sister, Donna Jean Chapman; and daughter, Candi Lysiak. Survivors include: daughter, Kendi (Mark) Camacho, of Weiser, Idaho; sister, Caroll Parsons, Fruitland, Idaho; five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Chappy was an honest, hardworking man with a kind heart who always helped out anyone in need. He will be greatly missed as a father, brother, grandfather and friend. There will be a celebration in his honor at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.