Carol Sue Hauntz, 84, of Grangeville, Idaho passed away the 24th of December 2019, her funeral was cancelled at the time until the passing of her husband, Larry. She was born Aug. 15, 1935, at her parents’ home in Grangeville to Glen and Sue (Sprenger) Ailor. She joined a brother, Stewart, and a sister, Velva. A lifelong resident, she graduated from GHS in 1953 and went on to the University of Idaho, graduating in 1957 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education. She taught senior and junior high school students for 33 years until her retirement in 1996. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma for more than 40 years, president of the Idaho Genealogical Society for 10 years. In 2006, she was presented with the Esto Perpetua Award by the Idaho State Historical Society in honor and recognition of significant contributions to the preservation of Idaho history. Her interests included reading microfilm in her study of genealogy. She also enjoyed crafting and entering her finished projects in the Idaho County Fair, pursuing her lifelong interest in American Indian and local history, and researching her family tree. She was also a part of the Class of “53 Grannys,” who were women whom she had remained friends with since grade school. They would meet at least once a year and go on road trips from Oregon, California, Nevada, Washington, and Arizona.
Larry (John) Hauntz (aka: Spook), 84, passed away in his sleep on April 27, 2021, at his home in Mount Idaho. He was born July 5, 1936 to John and Leora (Smith) Hauntz in Warren, Idaho in a small cabin while his dad and uncle went fishing. As far as we know, he is the only baby ever born in Warren. He joined his two sisters, Marie and Evelyn. His older sister, Marie, fell in love with him and thought he walked on water and she still thinks he does to this day. Later, his little brothers, Chuck and Kenny joined the family. Dad grew up in a few different mining towns as a young boy, from northern to central Idaho. There, he spent much of his time out in the winderness exploring with his shotgun and learning how to be full of “piss and vinegar,” as he liked to call it. His family later moved to Grangeville, where he lived and went to school with his high school sweetheart, Carol Sue Ailor. He graduated from GHS in 1955. Her parents owned Ailor Funeral Home, and Dad worked for Grandpa going out on ambulance runs. He worked various jobs throughout his life at the sewer plant, owned a dry cleaners, and became a pond monkey, but mainly he was a carpenter and has put his talented mark on many buildings and homes in Idaho, Clearwater, Lewis, Nez Perce, Adams, and Valley Counties. He spent much of his free time remodeling their home and tinkering in his garage. They married after being high school sweethearts of four years on Feb. 16, 1957, at her parents’ home in Grangeville, then went on to have three children: Thane (Susan), Thasa (Doug), and Tara (Edward).
They are survived by their son, Thane and Susan Hauntz of Lewiston, Idaho; daughter, Thasa Zuziak of San Clemente, Calif.; and daugter, Tara and Edward (Hauntz) Lapid of Grangeville; six grandchildren: Chad, Shayna, Sarah, and Cameron, and three step-grandchildren: Kyle, Thea, and DJ; Larry’s sister, Marie, and brothers, Chuck and Kenny and Carol Sue’s brother-in-law, Joe; plus numerous nieces and nephews. They are preceded in death by both their parents; Carol Sue’s brother, Stewart; sister, Velva, and his sister, Evelyn.
A celebration of life/funeral will be held at Blackmer Funeral Home, Carol Sue’s childhood home and their place of marriage, on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. A luncheon reception will follow at the Grangeville Senior Center; a dessert dish would be appreciated. Graveside will be held privately with the family. Condolences may be made to the family at Blackmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
