On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Larry Jay Blackburn peacefully passed away at his home with his family by his side.
Jay was born July 2, 1936, to Leslie Blackburn and Ellen Workmen Blackburn, in the schoolhouse at Hiko, Nev. Jay was number five of the nine children in this soon to be large family. The family later moved to Fallon, Nev., where they owned and operated a ranch. Jay lived on the ranch with his parents and worked as a butcher until the age of 21, when he met his future wife, Myrna, and her two children, Sherry and Curtis. Jay and Myrna Gilbert were married March 18, 1958.
Dad was a hardworking man for a lot of years. A butcher, mill worker, ranch hand, and even did a little blasting in a copper mine for a while. He finally settled on being a heavy equipment mechanic for thirty plus years until he retired. Soon after retirement, they bought a fifth wheel camper and did a little travelling. They ended up in Alabama, where he went back to work as a tender for his nephew, Leslie Blackburn, who was an underwater welder. They were also camp host at Lamoille Canyon, Nev., for a few summers. They greatly enjoyed their time there.
Dad loved the Lord, reading, and being in the mountains. He and Mom loved square dancing. Over the years they travelled to many places for dances. Mom always made beautiful matching outfits for them to wear.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sons: Curtis, Eugene “Burgie” and David; three grandchildren: Crystal, Bart, and Curtis, Jr; three sisters and three brothers.
Jay is survived by his wife, Myrna Kay Blackburn; son, Larry Jay Blackburn Jr; daughter, Sherry Kay Becker; daughter, Zelda Marie Henderson (Randy); and nine grandchildren: Bobby, Eric, Nicole, James, Anthony, Elizabeth, Eugene, Lavina, and Cassandra; sixteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, and one brother.
A viewing will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will start at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
