Larry Milton Bowles was born in Orofino, Idaho, on Oct. 4, 1940, to Edith and Emil Bowles. He passed away peacefully at his home in Nezperce, Idaho, surrounded by family on March 25, 2023.
Larry honorably served in the United States Marine Corps from 1959-1961. After exiting the service, he moved back to Nezperce where he worked for Nezperce Railroad & Robert ‘Red’ Boyer, and many other local businesses.
He moved to Pendleton, Ore., where he met his wife, Susan. They were wed on March 26, 1982, and shared 41 years of marriage together. Together they started a ground application business - Bowles Spraying - that they owned and operated together from 1982-2001. Larry and Susan moved back to Nezperce in 1984 and have remained part of the community ever since.
Larry always had a passion for aviation, agriculture, and lending a helping hand to his fellow community. He served in several positions in his 82 years of life but was most notably known as a snowplow driver for Lewis County, parts man for St. John Hardware and a farm hand for Nezperce Ag and Branson Farms.
He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Susan Bowles; his children: Mike Bowles of Boise, Idaho, David Bowles of West Virginia, Hollie Bowles-Bryan (Todd) of Post Falls, Idaho and Sheila Bowles-Arnzen of Grangeville, Idaho; along with his grandchildren: Joshua, Jacob, Christina, Rose and McKenna Bowles, Hailey Stewart, Kyra Weiss and Weston Arnzen.
A private inurnment service was held at the Nezperce Cemetery on March 30, 2023, at 10 am. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
