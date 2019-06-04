Larry Ray O’Neal, 64, Boise

Larry Ray O’Neal, 64, of Nampa, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise, of RSV viruses and a weakened immune system. Family was at his side.
Larry was born April 9, 1954, in Caldwell, Idaho, to Gaylon and Ruth O’Neal. He grew up in Grangeville and went through school and graduated from Grangeville High School. Larry and the family moved to Lewiston in 1983 and later moved to Boise.
Larry loved helping all his neighbors and was proud of being a first responder. He loved his children very much. Larry liked to rodeo, and camping with his wife and pups. He talked about his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and how much he loved them all, along with his very special friends.
Larry is survived by his loving wife, Debra O’Neal, at their home in Nampa; son Tim (Monica) O’Neal; daughter Sabrina O’Neal; stepdaughter Amber James; brother Ron (Karen) O’Neal; grandchildren Zack, Lattishia, Cody, Tyler and Charles “Chucky Cheese;” nephew David O’Neal; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as paternal and maternal grandparents. Larry will always be in our hearts and greatly missed.
There will be a Graveside Service at Grangeville Cemetery Sat. June 8, 2019, 1 p.m. Followed with a potluck at the Grangeville Eagles Lodge. Everyone is welcome. Come and share your memories of Larry.
