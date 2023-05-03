Larry Ray Stuck, 59, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, of pulmonary fibrosis/COPD. He was born in the summer of 1963 to Forrest G (Pete) Stuck and Marie Esther (Snyder) Stuck in Ogden, Utah. He joined sister, Cathy, and brother, Randy. He spent his early years in Syracuse, Utah, attending school, and listening to his father announce at rodeos.
In 1976, the family moved to Grangeville, Idaho. Throughout school, Larry worked in his father’s aerospace manufacturing shop as a machine operator. He also worked as a ranch hand and spent many memorable hours on the back of a horse. Larry graduated in 1982 from Grangeville High School.
From 1985-1986, he attended College of Southern Idaho, graduating with a Certificate of Applied Science. His first law enforcement job was as a dispatcher/jailer for Twin Falls County. After graduating, Larry began working for the Grangeville Police Department in June of 1986. It was here that he met the love of his life, Theresa Stone. They were married in 1988 and soon added daughter, Cassandra, and daughter, Caitie.
In 1995, Larry accepted a job with Lewiston Idaho PD. Throughout his career at LPD, he won many awards, including Section Employee of the Year three separate times and a Meritorious Achievement Award.
In 2013 he began his final law enforcement job with the Nez Perce Tribal PD. He started in Patrol and worked his way up to Detective Sergeant. He retired in April of 2020 due to medical issues.
Larry is survived by his wife, Theresa; daughter, Cassandra (Brian) Stricker and daughter, Caitlin Stuck (Dusty Dowdy); sister, Cathy Zarkou; brother, Randy (Gay) Stuck; grandchildren: Chase, Zoey and Adi; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 13, at 4 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene, Lewiston.
The family would like to thank Dr. Popovich, his wonderful staff, and Lacey Byxbe, NP-C and the staff at Clearwater Medical Clinic. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists at Tri-State Memorial Hospital for your amazing care. A special thank you to the ICU nurses and staff. Your love and caring, not only for Larry, but also for his family, will never be forgotten.
