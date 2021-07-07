Larry Roy Lehtola, 71, of Grangeville, Idaho, died June 20, 2021, at North Idaho Advanced Care in Post Falls, Idaho. Larry was born Aug. 23, 1949, in St. Ignatius, Mont. to Leonard and Jean (Lance) Lehtola. Shortly after his birth the family moved back to the family farm in Cataldo, Idaho.
Larry attended high school in Kellogg, Idaho and graduated in 1967. He enlisted in the US Army in December of 1967. He served in the 5th infantry as tank commander and achieved rank as a staff sergeant. He served a tour in Vietnam where he earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. On June 7, 1969, he married Connie Biotti in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. They just celebrated their 52nd anniversary prior to his death.
Larry worked for the Idaho State Police in Grangeville from 1972 and retired in 2000.
In his spare time Larry enjoyed boating, hunting, and especially Dutch oven cooking for his family and friends. For those who knew him, he was an amazing cook and could throw one great party. He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Larry is survived by his wife, Connie, of Grangeville; daughter Kerri (Brent) Ruddell of Coeur d’ Alene; grandson Gavin Ruddell of Coeur d’ Alene; granddaughter Lillyan Ruddell of Coeur d’ Alene; sisters Lenette Pearson of Cataldo, and Linda (Ken) Flatt of Boise, Idaho, along with several nieces and nephews.
At Larry’s request there will be no service. His final resting place will be at Arlington Cemetery in Washington D.C. as he requested. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Our family would like to extend the most heartfelt thank you to the staff at Syringa Hospital, Kootenai Health, and North Idaho Advanced Care Hospital in Post Falls, along with Blackmer Funeral Home.
