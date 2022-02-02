Larry Telcher died suddenly of a heart attack in his home near Kooskia, Idaho, on Dec. 30, 2021. He will be remembered for his quirky sense of humor, his amazing gardens and his generosity.
Larry was born in Grangeville, Idaho, on Nov. 11, 1947, to William and Helen Telcher. Larry attended elementary and high school in Grangeville. After graduation, he went to the University of Idaho where he earned a degree in history.
Uncle Sam then came calling during the Vietnam War, and Larry was drafted into the Army where he served on the east coast and Okinawa, Japan. Southern Idaho soon became home after he finished his service as he was hired to teach in Wendell, Idaho, and later worked on dairy farms.
After receiving severe injuries in a car accident, Larry retired on disability and moved back to central Idaho. He lived a few years in Lewiston, Idaho, and then bought a place near Kooskia, where he lived until his death. His proudest moment may have come in Nov. 2019 when he was presented with a quilt of valor at the VFW Hall in Kamiah, Idaho.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; and is survived by sister, Lynda Hinds (Charlie) of Camas, Wash.; niece, Michelle Cline (Dusty) of Graham, Wash.; nephew, Tim Hinds (Hillary) of Vancouver, Wash.; and adopted son, Joe Cunningham (Julie) of Lewiston.
No service is planned but a family gathering will be held in the future to scatter ashes.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.