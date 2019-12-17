Laurie Jeanne Remillard (Cone), 73, Grangeville

Laurie Jeanne Remillard (Cone), 73, of Grangeville, Idaho, peacefully went to Heaven on Dec. 9, 2019. She was very loved by her family and friends. We will always remember her laughter and silly humor, her love of all animals, fishing and hunting.
Laurie was born in Seattle, Wash., in 1946, to Richard F. Cone and Virginia D. Cone. She was the youngest of three girls. She had three children: Deanne, Lisa and Ken, and six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Laurie died due to undiagnosed cancer that metastasized all over her body; it was very sudden. She died in Huntington Beach, Calif. She was on hospice, at her daughter, Deanne’s home. She was in pain for only a short time before she passed. Her daughter Deanne will continue to love and care for her dog Gracie and cat Mitten.
