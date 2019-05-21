LaVon J. Travis, 94, Riggins

LaVon J. Travis, 94, of Riggins, Idaho, died May 11, 2019. Born Jan. 4, 1925, in Ogden, Utah to Orlando & Cevella Hunt, she grew up in Ontario, Ore, with her mother, stepfather, Alva Street, and brother, Junior.
It was in Ontario that she met the love of her life and married her beloved husband, Keith L. Travis on Dec. 24, 1941. The two lovebirds joined early in life and together they celebrated 53 years of marriage before he passed in 1995. They had four children: Tom (Tracy) Travis, Joe Travis, Cindy (Fred) Koski, and Sherie (Aaron) Wilson. She adored her grandkids: Tammy, Rick, Jason, Chelsea, Kristen, Melissa, Angela and Cody, along with her great-grandkids: Travis, Riley, Tysen, Marshall, Chloe, Josie, Dasia, Shiloh and her only great-great-grandchild, Leighten.
In 1964, the family moved to Riggins where LaVon and Keith were involved in their community and made lifelong friends. LaVon loved everything blue, she cherished her pet parakeets and her doll collection. She had a love for Betty Boop, butterflies, dancing, watching a good old western, her flower gardens, crafting, crocheting, and treasured the holidays, especially decorating for Christmas. She enjoyed canning, making freezer jam, cooking for her family and looked forward to Sunday drives in the mountains, picnics, swimming, hunting, fishing, camping and watching the clouds with Keith. Later in life her passion turned to coloring; she loved to show and tell her picture books and her colored pencil collection. She adored her family with a deep attachment to those years she shared with Keith. She had that special kind of love and admiration for him each and every day of her life for the last 78 years. And now, in this moment, it brings comfort to her family knowing they are finally watching the clouds together again. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Please join us in celebrating her life with a gathering of friends and family for a picnic on Saturday June 8, 2019, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Rapid River Fish Hatchery Park in Riggins, Idaho.
