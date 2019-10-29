Lawrence ‘Larry’ Andrews, 92, Grangeville

Larry was born Oct. 12, 1927, to Leslie and Doris (Cash) Andrews and died peacefully Oct. 25, 2019, at the age of 92. He was born and raised in Grangeville.
He met Eldora Alta Paul early in life and went on to make her his wife on Dec. 3, 1945. They celebrated 70 years of marriage before her passing. Larry enlisted in the United States Army Dec. 11, 1945, and was honorably discharged in 1947.
Larry was a hard worker and most of his life he worked in the woods as a logger operating heavy equipment. In his younger years, Dad worked for Spencer Ranch and H & H Ranch.
He loved everything outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping. He was quick-witted and always had a story or a joke to tell.
He is survived by his children: Lila Reuter (Jeff White), Sharon Davis, Martha (Randy) Smith, Larry Glenn Andrews, Connie (Jim) Chadwick. He was blessed with 22 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, and 18 great-great-grandchildren.
At his request there will be no services. You may submit condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in his honor.
