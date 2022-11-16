Lawrence (Larry) Latimer, Jr., 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Nov. 2, 2022.
Born in St. Louis, Mo. on May 9, 1945, he was the firstborn son of the late Lawrence and Marie Latimer. Larry is survived by his three siblings: Gloria Springer, Randy (and wife, Supatra) Latimer and Gerald (and wife, Janice) Latimer; his four children: Michele (and husband, Steve) Miller, Sharlene (and husband, Martin) Deuber, Mark (and wife, Tiffany) Latimer and Christine Gunning (and fiancé, Thomas Kearns); along with his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Larry is preceded in death by his two brothers: Glen Latimer and Doyle Latimer.
Larry grew up in Grangeville, Idaho where he graduated high school and married his first wife and mother of his four children, Sharon Latimer. Besides his years in Grangeville, he also lived in Lewiston, Idaho, Las Vegas, Nev., Sitka, Ark. and for the past 25 years in Post Falls, Idaho. He was a truck driver most of his life along with a couple of positions working in mills in Lewiston and Sitka.
Larry had a passion for art and spent much of his free time drawing. He also enjoyed camping and fishing with friends and family.
A camping get-together and ceremony will be planned for the late spring/early summer, 2023, to spread Larry’s ashes near his hometown.
