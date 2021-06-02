Lazelle “Liz” Ann Hauger passed away into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 25, 2021. She was born to Wayne and Elizabeth Cornett in Stites, Idaho, on February 14, 1948. She was the oldest of their five children: Art, Betty Mae, Wayne and Barbara. Throughout her childhood, she moved to and lived in many different towns and states. Liz developed a very strong work ethic and determination at a young age for doing things her own way. She met and married her true love and best friend, Jon Hauger, on Oct. 17, 1970.
Liz and Jon welcomed their first son, Michael, in 1971. Matthew was born in 1973 and Jason in 1978. They raised their three sons on the ranch just outside Grangeville. Liz was able to stay at home with the boys while they were young. During her time at home, she was busy cooking for work crews on the ranch, baking and creating beautiful wedding cakes for many couples, and conducting agricultural surveys. When Jason was a little older, she went to work for FedEx for 15 years. She traveled all the corners of Idaho County, and then some, delivering packages with a smile and a positive attitude. She continued cooking for work crews on the ranch during harvest and earned the nickname “Busy Lizzy”.
Liz’s greatest joys in life were being Jon’s wife, the mother of their three boys, and grandmother to their amazing grandchildren. As the boys were growing up, she and Jon lead by example in the importance of hard work and helping others. She showed great compassion for those in need, taking in several of the boys’ friends when they needed a place to live. She loved and welcomed each daughter-in-law into the family with open arms. The gift of grandchildren was her biggest blessing in later years. Liz has six wonderful grandchildren: Patrick, Katie, Marie, Ashleigh, Emilie and Kevin.
Liz had many hobbies throughout her life: ceramics, painting, silver engraving, buying antique furniture for Jason to restore, antique cars for Mike to restore, playing cards, raising and breeding bulldogs, playing Bingo and serving on the board for the Senior Center. She even delivered meals for the Senior Center during the pandemic last year.
Liz helped in many ways in our everyday lives. She always answered the phone in the middle of the night when we had an emergency or other need, was willing to shuttle farm equipment and people to and from place to place, and would drop what she was doing to run errands for the ranch. She never complained, but counted it as joy to help others.
Liz is dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Elizabeth Cornett; sister, Barbara Crosby; brother, Art Cornett, and granddaughter, Katie Hauger.
She is survived by her husband, Jon; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Kristin, Matthew and Jeniffer, Jason and Samantha; her grandchildren, Patrick, Marie, Ashleigh, Emilie and Kevin; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene. Luncheon to follow. Inurnment will take place at 3:00 p.m. at Prairie View Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.