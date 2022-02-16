An adoring husband, a devoted Dad and Grandpa, beloved friend to many, Lee Paul Foltz lost his short fight with lung cancer on Jan. 19, 2022, at the age of 88, at St. Luke’s Hospital. Many thanks to the wonderful caring staff on the cancer floor. Everyone was so thoughtful and nice.
Lee was born in Perham, Minn., on May 7, 1933, to Eileen Bernadette Klahn and Herbert Frank Foltz. When Lee was three years old the family moved to Stites, Idaho, and then to Kooskia, Idaho. Lee had three younger brothers: Norman “Butch," Charlie and John.
Lee went to school in Stites and was an excellent student. He grew up loving sports, especially basketball. One great night, he made 32 points. Lee and Butch had to work in the service station helping their father. They learned from an early age how to work hard. He worked for a logging crew in high school, and every summer he saved every penny so he could attend the University of Idaho.
Lee went to Moscow, Idaho, first one in the family to go to college. He earned money while there working at a girls sorority house. He joined the Delta Chi Fraternity and had a great experience getting to know so many wonderful friends, still close to them today, and their wives. Lee’s first-year teaching job was in Grangeville, Idaho, the class of 1957. Those students were always close to his heart. Lee went on to get his Masters Degree in Education.
Lee and MaryAnn Nail were married June 1, 1957. Lee was drafted into the Army soon after. Because he could type 30 words a minute, he did not have to go to N. Korea, and we were able to stay in Ft. Ord, Calif., for two years. We loved living near the ocean, in such a beautiful place. We both knew we had to go back to Idaho, where all our roots were.
After he was discharged, Lee worked in the following jobs: taught school in Greencreek, Idaho, promoted to principal, Jr. High Principal in Jerome, Idaho, School Superintendent in Midvale, Idaho. During this time, he belonged to the Elks Club, Jaycees and Lions Club. In 1967 the family moved to Boise, working for a real estate company. Lee and MaryAnn went to work for Kelly Vest and later for Frank Bowels. During this time, they were building their dream cabin in McCall, Idaho, with partners, Ed and Bobbie Bonamino. They later bought out Buzz (Ed) and gave the cabin to their sons.
In 1987, Lee and MaryAnn started MaryAnn’s Kitchen Planning and for 15 years they worked together. MaryAnn designed and sold cabinets and Lee installed them. They both enjoyed the business, traveled all over putting in cabinets. In 2003 they decided it was time for them to retire, travel, cruise and have fun. They were inseparable and loved each other’s company.
MaryAnn and Lee loved going out to the ranch in Grangeville. They loved talking with their farmer, Ed Stuivenga, and riding the combine during harvest. A very special trip was to Border Days in Grangeville during the 4th of July. Loved seeing old friends, taking part in the egg toss, and the parade. Usually, while there we would travel down to the river, and visit Stites and Kooskia, Lee’s favorite places.
Lee could figure out how to make things work better, always thinking about a project. Some were better than others. We were fortunate to be able to spend time on Joseph Plaines at the Smith Ranch. MaryAnn’s mother, Jessie, Justin and Hoot were so kind to us and our three children. They had horses they could ride, big equipment they learned to operate, cows to milk, eggs to gather; you name it, they did it. We would help with the branding, gathering cows, anything they needed help with. We also hunted up there, the best place to get a deer. Our kids treasure those memories.
Lee will be remembered by many as a gentle, kind man who was a man of few words, big thinker, who had a wonderful smile and a great sense of humor. He loved sports, a great fan of Boise State Broncos. He also went to every sport event our children and grandchildren were taking part in. He never missed a school program and always cheered them on.
Lee was so proud of his three children. He taught them about cars, boats, waterskiing, motorcycles, snow skiing, guns, campfire building (one match) and so much more. We loved doing all the things together as a family. We were truly blessed to have the best friends, neighbors, and special grandchildren.
Lee is survived by his wife, MaryAnn, of 64 years; children: David and Chanelle and their two children: Thomas and Emily; Jim and Claudi and their children: Tyler and Jessica; Lisa and Steve Wilson and their children: Holly K. and Jeramy Adkinson, and Kaylee and son, Justin Jenson; three sisters: Bobbie Bonaminio of Caldwell, Idaho, Beth Hassler of Arock, Ore., and Kathy Peterson of Lewiston, Idaho; Zoe Foltz, widow of John Foltz and their children: Danielle and Chris; niece, Trina Foltz Hauger: daughter of Butch; Lee is also survived by MaryAnn’s sister, Patricia; her brother, Harvey Nail and wife, Bonnie, and many more nieces and nephews to mention. He was preceded in death by his mothers: Eileen and Gladys, and father, Herb; brothers: Butch and wife, Gayle, Father Charles Foltz and John Foltz and Bill Hassler.
We are heartbroken and will miss Lee terribly. According to his wishes, no service will be held. His family will celebrate Lee’s life at a later date. Remember Lee by being nice and thoughtful to others.
