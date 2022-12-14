Lenore Mae Hill, 90 years young, of Grangeville, Idaho, asked God to take her home and He answered her prayer on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. She was born in Milton-Freewater, Ore. in 1932 to Cecil and Irene Mathias.
Grandma Hill and Rene Meyers were married nearly 25 years and ranched in Oregon for several of those years. They were blessed with two children, Norman and Norene. The family came to Idaho where they happily spent many years on the Shroyer Ranch. After Rene’s death, she married Joe Hill, and they farmed and ranched on the Camas Prairie.
Grandma was well-known for her master skills in the kitchen, keeping her grandchildren well supplied with pickles and sauerkraut. When you see all the beautiful flowers around the community of Grangeville, you see her love and handiwork. She brought Hospice and Relay for Life to our area as well. Grandma was named Grand Marshall for the Idaho County Fair in 2006.
Grandma Hill was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Duck Slack; husbands; twin brothers, born premature; a brother, Russell; and sister, Donna Jean; son, Norm; daughter, Norene, and Dwayne, and their son, Justin.
She is survived by her brother, Frank; and sisters: Vicki and Terri; her daughter-in-law, Mary Beth; grandchildren: Pam Wren, John (Alyssa) Bentley, Jamie Bentley (Sharron Owens), Jason Bentley, Ryan (Amy) Meyers, Jeremy (Jessica) Meyers, Rebekah (Justin) Warden; 20 great-grandchildren and four great-greatgrandchildren.
A Memorial Service was held Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Grangeville, with Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. Blackmer Funeral Home, Grangeville, is in charge of arrangements. You may submit a condolence to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.
