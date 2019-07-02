Leola Swearingen, 86, Kamiah

Leola Swearingen, 86, of Kamiah, Idaho, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center in Grangeville, Idaho.
Minnie Leola Swearingen was born May 9, 1933, to Charles and Clara Hill James in Little Rock, Wash. At the age of 16 her father took a logging job in the Clearwater Valley, Idaho. The family moved to a cabin on 6 Mile Creek just outside Kamiah, Idaho. Leola met John Elvin Swearingen and a year later they were married. Leola was a dedicated wife and mother. While John worked, she took care of the family and home. They moved several times during the years, but always remained in the Clearwater Valley.
Leola enjoyed fishing and being in the outdoors. She was a great cook and was known for her homemade bread. But most of all, she loved her family, children and especially her grandchildren. One of her favorite things was to give the grandkids their first bath in her tub. She is loved and will be missed by all her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Elvin Swearingen; a son, Larry Swearingen; her sister, Winnie Swearingen, and her parents.
She is survived by her sister, Ona Burnside; two sons, John (Karen) Swearingen and David (Joann) Swearingen; two daughters, Judy (Mike) Swearingen and Shirley (Chris) Rieger; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewing was held Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Trenary Funeral Home in Kooskia, Idaho. The graveside funeral service was Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Pinegrove Cemetery, in Kooskia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.trenaryfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been made through Trenary Funeral Home of Kooskia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.